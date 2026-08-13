‘Kumbhakaran-like sleep’: Gaurav Gogoi attacks Amit Shah over absence from Parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on August 13 criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his absence from Parliament during the Monsoon Session, accusing the government of avoiding issues raised by the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said Shah remained absent for most of the session despite repeated demands from the Opposition for his response to the police action during the July 20 rally at Jantar Mantar.

“For 15 days, the Home Minister was missing, only to wake up two days before the session ended and say he was ready for a discussion. Where was he when the actual discussion was taking place?” Gogoi said, referring to Shah's absence as a “Kumbhakaran-like sleep”.

Gogoi alleged that the government repeatedly sought further discussion instead of allowing Shah to respond to the Opposition's demands.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of remaining “completely absent and far removed” from Parliament during the session.

“We have seen many sessions, but never before have we seen the ruling government so scared and intimidated throughout a session as we have in this one,” Gogoi said.

According to the Congress MP, the government was “on the back foot” throughout the session and sought to avoid issues raised by the Opposition.

Gogoi's remarks came a day after Shah said he was ready to answer questions in Parliament over student protests related to the NEET paper leak. Shah had urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consult Opposition members and allot time for a discussion.

In his letter to Birla, Shah pointed out that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the Monsoon Session. He said no Opposition member had raised the NEET examination issue during that debate, but added that the government was willing to discuss it again.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday shortly after the final day's proceedings began with the traditional rendition of Vande Mataram. The session ended amid repeated Opposition protests and sloganeering that disrupted proceedings.