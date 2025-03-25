Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Taking to his official social media handle, Kamra made it clear that he will not apologize for his statements.

The controversy erupted following Kamra’s recent YouTube video, where he made remarks about Shinde, triggering backlash from Shiv Sena workers. In response, a group of party members vandalized the Habitat Centre in Mumbai on Sunday, March 24, holding the venue accountable for hosting the comedian.

Kamra, however, defended his stand, emphasizing that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and should not be held responsible for a comedian’s content. In his statement, he criticized the attack on the venue, comparing it to misdirected outrage.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform—a space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra wrote.