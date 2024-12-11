The Labour Ministry is set to revolutionize service delivery for the nation’s vast workforce with an upgraded IT infrastructure. Beginning next year, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be able to withdraw their provident funds directly from ATMs, marking a significant step toward enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted the initiative, stating, “We are streamlining claim settlements to improve the ease of living. Beneficiaries will soon be able to access their claims directly through ATMs with minimal human intervention.”

The EPFO currently boasts over 70 million active contributors, underscoring the scale and impact of the planned upgrade.

Dawra also noted the government’s commitment to improving EPFO services, emphasizing efforts to ensure a seamless experience for users.

In a related development, she addressed the extension of social security benefits to gig workers. While progress is reportedly at an advanced stage, Dawra did not provide a definitive timeline for implementation.

The ministry’s latest measures underline its dedication to leveraging technology to improve the ease of living for India’s workforce, ensuring greater accessibility and efficiency in social security services.



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