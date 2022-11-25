Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 graced the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that we are fortunate to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan during the time when the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi said that Lachit Borphukan saved Assam from th Mughal invasion and his life inspires us to live the mantra of 'Nation First. PM said said that the battle of Saraighat was also the proof of love to the motherland by Lachit Borphukan.

PM said Bir Lachit Borphukan played pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam and further added that Each and every youth of India is a warrior when it comes to saving their cultural heritage from any external forces.

“Bir Lachit Ji's selfless life, dedication, sacrifices and character energizes us today to work towards our Kartavya to the best of our abilities,” PM Modi said.



Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed Lachit Borphukan as the symbol of courage. Appreciating the role of PM Modi for the development of North East, Sonowal said it was PM Modi who has been working continuously for the betterment of the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech said that 40 lakh people wrote on Lachit Barphukan on an app specially designed for this occasion. The Chief Minister said that Lachit Borphukan was the hero of the country and people should come forward to discuss more on his heroics and patriotism.



The Prime Minister on Novmber 24 greeted the nation on the occasion of Lachit Diwas. In a message, PM Modi said that Lachit Borphukan epitomised unparalleled courage, adding that he placed the well-being of people above everything else.