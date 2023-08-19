A devastating accident occurred in Ladakh as an Indian Army vehicle carrying soldiers met with a tragic mishap, resulting in the loss of nine lives and leaving one soldier critically injured. The incident transpired just 7 kilometers before reaching Kyari town, where the vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge. Defence officials confirmed the unfortunate incident.

The ill-fated soldiers were en route from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh when the mishap occurred. The vehicle, carrying a total of 10 Army personnel, belonged to the 311 Medium Regiment (Artillery).

Upon receiving reports of the accident, local police reached the scene and facilitated the transfer of the injured soldiers to the Army MI room. Eight soldiers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while one soldier fought until being transported to Leh Hospital.

The ill-fated convoy comprised three vehicles: an ALS vehicle, a truck, and an ambulance. Among the convoy, there were a total of three officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 34 jawans.