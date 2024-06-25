Ladakh has been declared a Full Functional Literacy administrative unit under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram by Lieutenant Governor Dr. B.D. Mishra. This announcement comes after the region achieved over 97 percent literacy, underscoring Ladakh’s dedication to advancing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, as well as Critical Life Skills for all its citizens.

The declaration was made during a celebration at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra (SSK) in Leh, attended by high-profile dignitaries including Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary; Dr. Mohd. Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman, LAHDC, Kargil; and Shri Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Ladakh. Over 500 new literates and volunteers were also present.

The ceremony featured the felicitation of neo-literates and volunteer teachers, along with the launch of the Annual Achievement Report 2023 of the school department. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the ULLAS Mela, which showcased various educational initiatives.

In his address, Dr. Mishra encouraged new learners and volunteers to embrace lifelong learning. He emphasized the role of parents in ensuring their children’s education and urged students to aspire not only for employment but also for entrepreneurship. He praised Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, highlighting its significance for the nation’s future development.

Shri Sanjay Kumar extended his congratulations to the people of Ladakh and assured continued support from the Ministry of Education to enhance the region’s school education system.

The ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, or New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative running from 2022-2027, aligned with NEP 2020. It aims to empower adults aged 15 and above who missed formal schooling, enabling them to contribute effectively to society and the country's progress.

The scheme comprises five components: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education. Driven by the spirit of volunteerism and Kartvya Bodh, ULLAS has benefitted over 77 lakh individuals nationwide. The ULLAS Mobile App has garnered more than 1.29 crore learners and 35 lakh volunteer teachers, demonstrating its widespread impact.