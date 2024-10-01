In a renewed push for Ladakh’s environmental and constitutional rights, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa arrived at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday, October 1, following the late-night detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others. The detentions occurred during a peaceful march organized by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Apex Body to present their demands to the central government.

Addressing ANI, Hanifa highlighted the ongoing struggle of the Ladakhi people over the past three years, noting that their efforts had consistently remained peaceful. He expressed frustration over the halt in government talks following recent elections and the formation of a new administration.

Also read: "Trust has become the biggest casualty": Indian Army chief on Indo-China border situation

“For three years, we have fought for our rights in a peaceful manner,” Hanifa stated. “We had multiple discussions with the government, but after the elections, the talks ceased. Our march from Leh, under the banners of the KDA and Apex Body, aimed to bring attention to our demands. However, after Wangchuk and other members, including women, were detained at various locations, we continued our march to push for dialogue with the government.”

Hanifa emphasized that the protestors’ sole intention was to hand over a memorandum outlining their demands. He appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking either a designated space in Delhi to conclude their march or direct talks with the detained leaders to address their concerns.

“We have always sacrificed for the nation,” Hanifa said. “Now, we ask for just a little in return for Ladakh. The region has been shut down in solidarity, and tensions could escalate if our demands remain unmet.”

Meanwhile, one of the silent protestors expressed a growing sense of injustice, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The peaceful demonstration at Singhu is seen as a crucial moment in the Ladakhis’ ongoing quest for recognition and protection of their rights.