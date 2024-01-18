An Indian Army soldier lost his life and another got injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM, approximately 300 metres from the Forward Defense Line (FDL) in the 17th Sikh Light Battalion's area of responsibility (AOR) under the 80th Infantry Brigade. During a routine surveillance along the LoC, the explosion took place.

Post the explosion, both the soldiers were airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur immediately. One soldier succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment for non-fatal wounds.

The Army has not disclosed the name of the deceased soldier or the nature and extent of the injuries of the surviving soldier yet.