A devastating landslide struck the Chidwasa region of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on July 21, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries. The incident occurred on the Kedarnath Yatra route as devotees were making their way from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham on foot.

Upon receiving reports of people trapped under debris, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team promptly mobilized to the scene. Equipped with necessary rescue gear, they swiftly initiated operations to extricate those affected by the landslide.

The SDRF successfully evacuated eight injured individuals, who were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Three people were pronounced dead at the site. Their bodies were handed over to the district police for further procedures.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the incident on social media platform X, expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased. He stated, "The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad."

Dhami assured the public that relief and rescue efforts were ongoing at the accident site and that he was in constant communication with officials regarding the situation. He emphasised his directive to provide immediate and quality medical care to the injured.