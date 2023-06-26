Intense monsoon rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, flash floods, and a grim situation for the two northwestern states. As the region witnesses the first heavy showers of the monsoon season, the consequences have already proved dire, with loss of life and widespread destruction.

In Himachal Pradesh, districts faced cloudburst-like conditions, resulting in torrential downpours, landslides, and flash floods. The overflowing rivers, including the Beas, prompted authorities to open the floodgates of the Pandoh dam to alleviate the rising water levels. However, the damage had already been done, with roads submerged and some completely washed away. Numerous vehicles, including tractors and SUVs, were swept away, and homes and structures suffered significant damage.

The State Disaster Management Authority reported that waterlogging and landslides blocked 124 roads in Himachal, particularly along the Chandigarh-Manali and Bajaura-Kautala highways. In the Mandi district, more than 200 individuals found themselves stranded near Baggi bridge, while a 15-kilometre-long traffic jam ensued on the Mandi-Kullu highway due to landslides. Evacuation efforts are underway to move the stranded individuals, primarily tourists, to safer areas.

Uttarakhand is also battling the aftermath of heavy rains, where two fatalities occurred due to rain and landslide incidents. Haridwar witnessed a staggering 78 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These incessant rains have raised concerns for the Char Dham pilgrimage, already marred by previous devotee deaths. The Kedarnath pilgrimage was temporarily halted in the Sonprayag village of Rudraprayag district, with authorities advising pilgrims to exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions before proceeding.