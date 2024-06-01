As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections draw to a close, the nation eagerly turns its attention to the much-anticipated exit polls. These polls, especially the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024, are poised to offer critical insights into the electoral performance of key political players, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the newly formed INDIA bloc.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, renowned for its accuracy in previous elections, has unveiled its largest ever survey for the 2024 elections. This extensive poll involved a staggering 5.8 lakh interviews conducted across all 543 parliamentary constituencies and 3,607 assembly constituencies.

Over a span of 43 days, a dedicated team of 912 surveyors meticulously gathered data. Their goal: to provide the most precise projections for the potential outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This effort highlights the comprehensive nature and the meticulous planning behind the exit poll, aiming to deliver accurate and timely insights.

Unlike opinion polls, which are conducted before the voting begins, exit polls are administered immediately after voters have cast their ballots. This timing allows for responses that reflect voters' immediate choices, often providing a more reliable forecast of the election results. Consequently, exit polls are viewed as early indicators of the official results, offering a snapshot of the electorate's mood before the final counts are tallied.