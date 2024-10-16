In a landmark move to redefine the symbolic representation of justice in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday unveiled a new statue of Lady Justice, diverging from the traditional colonial imagery. This initiative, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, marks a conscious effort to align the legal system’s symbols with the nation's evolving values and principles.

The new statue, prominently placed in the judges’ library, represents a significant departure from the conventional portrayal of Lady Justice. Unlike the historic figure, typically depicted with a blindfold and sword, this statue has open eyes and holds the Indian Constitution. The changes signal a transformative vision, emphasizing that the law in India is not "blind" but actively engaged in delivering justice based on constitutional values rather than sheer punitive authority.

Traditionally, the blindfold symbolized impartiality, indicating that justice would not be swayed by factors such as wealth or social status. The sword, meanwhile, stood for the power to enforce judgments. However, the redesigned statue shifts away from these colonial interpretations, suggesting that the foundation of justice in contemporary India lies in the country's laws and constitutional principles, rather than force.

The unveiling is part of a broader judicial reform effort to distance India’s legal system from its colonial past. This initiative also saw the replacement of the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, further underscoring the need for the legal framework to resonate with modern Indian society rather than adhere to outdated British influences.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, speaking at the event, emphasized the necessity for symbols and statutes to evolve in step with societal progress. The open eyes of the new Lady Justice reflect a vision of a legal system that sees all, assesses each case with clarity, and weighs the facts with the same integrity as before. Although the statue's design has evolved, the enduring scales of justice remain a testament to the courts' ongoing commitment to balance and fairness in the pursuit of justice.

The statue’s introduction represents a shift toward a legal system more attuned to India's aspirations, signifying a move from colonial legacies to a framework that champions the spirit of the Constitution and the democratic ideals it enshrines.

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