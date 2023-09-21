Gangster-turned-terrorist Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, was allegedly gunned down by unidentified assailants in Canada on September 20. While an official confirmation is awaited , intelligence sources have cited this incident as another episode of gang-related violence on Canadian soil. Meanhwile , Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing.

Reports suggest that Duneke fell victim to a rival gang's attack in the Winnipeg area, marking yet another gruesome chapter in the ongoing rivalry among Khalistani extremists. The region has witnessed a series of murders linked to this feud, and the killing of Duneke adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Sukhdool Singh, originally from Moga in Punjab, had strong ties to designated terrorist Arsh Dalla of the Khalistan Tiger Force. Together, they had been attempting to revive the militant outfit, especially in the wake of the June assassination of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by rival factions.