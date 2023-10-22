Supreme Court lawyer Jai Ananth Dehadrai, who claims to have "irrefutable" evidence regarding a bribery charge against Trinamool Congress's MP Mahua Moitra, has said that he "feared for his well-being".

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, he said, "I anticipate a very serious threat to my safety on account of my complaint which I have submitted to the CBI and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who first made the allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, had cited advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's letter to claim that the latter had "irrefutable" evidence that bribes were exchanged between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

In his letter, the lawyer said that on October 19, a "direct attempt" was made to "coerce" him into withdrawing his complaint. "Threats of reputational harm were also conveyed in case I did not agree," he added.

Dehadrai further said, "As I possess extremely sensitive evidence and material pertaining to this case, there is every likelihood that attempts could be made to either destroy this material or obtain it from me under threat of bodily harm."

He requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to assess the threats in question and provide adequate protection as he deemed fit.