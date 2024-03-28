A letter addressed recently to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud by over 600 lawyers has brought to light the concerns reminiscent of those highlighted by former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in his book ‘Justice for the judge’.

Former Justice Ranjan Gogoi's book delved into the issue of an "interest group" that he believed posed a significant threat to judicial independence. He expressed apprehension about the dissemination of false narratives and personal attacks on judges by certain individuals and groups, which he believed undermined the credibility of the judiciary.

In his book, Justice Gogoi stated, "I am of the opinion that though attempts at executive control of the judiciary are real, the true danger, as strong, if not more, emanates from another quarter."

He elaborated on how this group used public speeches and selective agenda-based publications to question judicial independence and launch personal attacks on judges are based on misinformation.

“This is based on my personal observations and experiences, and my reading and analysis of the public utterances/conduct of a group of people who hold out the card of judicial independence or lack of it. They do this through public speeches and writings in selective agenda-based publications which, at times, unfairly make personal attacks on judges based on misinformation. .... I believe, based on my experience, the institution is in danger of becoming dependent on the wishes, not necessarily of the executive, but of this group who are also the self-proclaimed champions of human rights and free speech or such other public causes..”,quotes the former CJI.

He cautioned that this group, while proclaiming to uphold human rights and free speech, wielded significant influence over the judiciary with potential to compromise its independence.

The recent letter to CJI Chandrachud highlights Justice Gogoi's concerns, as it raises issues regarding attempts to pressure the judiciary, influence judicial processes, and defame the courts through false narratives and political motivations.

The convergence of views expressed by both former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and the group of lawyers underscores the gravity of the situation and calls for decisive action to safeguard the judiciary from undue influence and uphold the principles of justice and impartiality.