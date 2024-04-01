Early this morning, chaos erupted in Jagatpur village, Wazirabad, New Delhi, as a leopard attacked 3 individuals, according to authorities.

The incident, reported at 6:14 am, prompted swift action from the police, with teams from the Forest Department and Fire Department also rushing to the scene. The victims, all residents of Jagatpur village, were promptly identified.

Currently, efforts are underway to contain the leopard, which has been confined to a room, ensuring the safety of the villagers.