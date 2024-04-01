Leopard rampage in Delhi village leaves 3 injured
A leopard attack in Jagatpur village, Wazirabad, New Delhi, has left three individuals injured and the village in a state of panic. The authorities have responded immediately, taking measures to control the situation and ensure the villagers' safety.
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Story highlights
- Leopard attack in Jagatpur village, New Delhi, causes panic
- Three individuals injured, authorities respond swiftly
- Forest and Fire Departments working to control the situation
Early this morning, chaos erupted in Jagatpur village, Wazirabad, New Delhi, as a leopard attacked 3 individuals, according to authorities.
The incident, reported at 6:14 am, prompted swift action from the police, with teams from the Forest Department and Fire Department also rushing to the scene. The victims, all residents of Jagatpur village, were promptly identified.
Currently, efforts are underway to contain the leopard, which has been confined to a room, ensuring the safety of the villagers.
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