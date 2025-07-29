LeT commander Suleiman, two others behind Pahalgam attack killed in Op Mahadev: Amit Shah

Three high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including top commander Suleman, were killed in a joint operation by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The encounter, part of Operation Mahadev, took place on Monday near the Harwan area close to Dachigam National Park, Srinagar. The terrorists were identified as Suleiman alias Hashim Musa, Afghan, and Jibran — all A-category militants, according to the Home Minister.

“These three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran Valley have been eliminated,” Shah said during a parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor. “Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act.”

The joint team involved personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. Security agencies had earlier detained individuals who were providing logistical support, including food supplies, to the terrorists. Their identification of the bodies confirmed the identities of the slain militants.

“All three terrorists – Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran – were killed in yesterday's operation,” Shah added. “The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies.”

The Pahalgam attack, which took place in the scenic Baisaran valley, had drawn nationwide condemnation after civilians were reportedly targeted based on their religion.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army had earlier reported the engagement on social media, stating:

“OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress.”