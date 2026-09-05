“Let girls wear salwar kameez, boys full-length trousers”: Bengal Health Minister’s mosquito bite advice for schools

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee has suggested that schools consider changes to student uniforms during the monsoon as a precaution against mosquito-borne diseases, recommending clothing that provides greater coverage of the body.

According to reports, Mukherjee suggested that girls could wear salwar kameez with full sleeves instead of skirts, while boys could opt for full-length trousers. He said uniforms that leave the legs exposed, including skirts and knee-length socks, could potentially increase students’ exposure to mosquito bites.

The minister also suggested that such precautions could ideally be followed for at least three months, covering the period when mosquito activity and the risk of mosquito-borne diseases are considered higher during the monsoon.

Mukherjee, however, clarified that his remarks were advisory in nature and did not amount to a government directive requiring schools to alter their uniforms. He said the suggestion was intended to encourage educational institutions, students and families to adopt preventive measures against mosquito bites.

The recommendation comes amid seasonal concerns over mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon, when increased mosquito activity can raise the risk of infections in several parts of the country.

The suggestion has also triggered a political response. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed the idea in principle, arguing that there would be no harm in modifying school uniforms if greater coverage can help protect students from mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

The issue has consequently drawn attention to the balance between established school uniform practices and seasonal public-health precautions, although any decision on changes to uniforms remains with individual educational institutions unless a formal government directive is issued.