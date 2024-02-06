A Lashkar terrorist who was previously arrested in Delhi has been identified as a retired army personnel, according to the Police.

Delhi Police on Sunday, February 4, arrested Riyaz Ahmed, a retired Army soldier and an alleged member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the New Delhi Railway Station.

The arrest comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a LeT module operating in Kupwara district, uncovering a plot to carry out attacks in the region. Ahmed, police said, was actively involved in the conspiracy alongside two other individuals - Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather - coordinating with handlers across the LoC to receive weapons and ammunition.

"The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K," the Delhi Police statement said.

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