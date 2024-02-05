Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff.

On February 15, 2024, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is set to assume the prestigious role of Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.

Prior to this appointment, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi has been serving with distinction as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command.



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Dwivedi has earlier served as a deputy chief in the Army Headquarters, the General Officer Commanding of the Yol-based HQs 9 Corps and director general of infantry.

He was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984.

His experience and contributions to the Indian Army are expected to continue as he steps into his new role as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, bringing his extensive operational and command experience to the forefront of military leadership.