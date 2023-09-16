Four more workers who were hospitalised after a lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension succumbed to their injuries on September 16 taking the total death due to the lift crash to 8.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of the under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension on Friday morning.

The District Magistrate while speaking to the media said that another four workers succumbed to their injuries who were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition.



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An FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others in connection to the incident