Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui found himself embroiled in controversy after making controversial comments regarding women's participation in politics following the recent passage of the women's reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha.

During an event in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Siddiqui's remarks raised eyebrows when he said, "Those with lipsticks and bob-cut hairstyles would come forward in the name of women's reservation. The government should instead provide reservations for women belonging to backward communities."

Siddiqui's comments, seen by many as derogatory, have ignited a debate on the role of women in politics and the necessity of equitable representation for marginalized groups.

The RJD leader's statements did not stop at that. He also cautioned his supporters against excessive consumption of television and social media, especially during the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"You should stop watching TV and spending time on social media without using your brains," Siddiqui advised, urging his followers to focus on more substantial matters.

Furthermore, Siddiqui rallied his supporters, emphasizing the importance of fighting for their rightful share and preserving the legacy of their ancestors.

"Let us resolve to remember the disrespect to our ancestors. We will educate our children and fight for our share," he asserted, calling for collective action and unity among his supporters.