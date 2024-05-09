The helicopter carrying Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan narrowly avoided a crash near the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar of Bihar's Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The incident occurred as Paswan's helicopter was attempting to land at the designated helipad. However, it narrowly averted a crash, raising concerns about the safety protocols in place for such operations.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Paswan and his team escaped unharmed. The incident highlights the potential risks involved in helicopter travel, particularly during landing and takeoff procedures.

The swift response of the pilot and the helipad ground crew likely contributed to preventing a disaster. However, questions may arise regarding the safety standards and procedures followed during such high-profile visits.