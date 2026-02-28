LJP Ram Vilas may contest Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, says Chirag Paswan

Signalling an attempt to broaden its political footprint outside its traditional base in Bihar, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on February 28 said the party is preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.



Speaking to reporters at Ranchi airport, Mr. Paswan said the party has been working to expand its organisational presence in several States and already has MLAs in Jharkhand and Nagaland.



“Our MP Rajesh Verma recently visited Assam and West Bengal. He will visit these two States again after Holi to make an assessment,” he said. “After his assessment, the parliamentary committee of the party will take a final decision on contesting the polls in the two States,” he added.



Mr. Paswan was in Jharkhand to attend a private function.



On the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, he said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would prioritise ensuring that all five “strong candidates” from Bihar are elected to the Upper House. “The priority is to ensure that all five strong (NDA) candidates from Bihar who can truly raise issues related to Bihar are elected to the Rajya Sabha. Names for this will be announced very soon,” he said, adding that discussions among alliance partners were underway.



Responding to speculation about his mother entering active politics, Mr. Paswan said her name had come up multiple times but she did not wish to return to active politics at present.