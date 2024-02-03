Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3 declared that veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani would be conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna. Today, on February 3, Advani expressed profound gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him.

The 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India, Advani humbly accepted the Bharat Ratna stating that it symbolizes not just recognition for him as an individual, but for the ideals and principles he dedicated his life to. In his own words, "It is not only an honor for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability."

Advani extended his thanks to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his contributions. He also expressed deep appreciation for his family, particularly his departed wife Kamla, acknowledging their unwavering support.

From his early days as a volunteer for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the age of 14, Advani has remained committed to the dedicated and selfless service of his beloved country. He reminisced about two influential figures, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with whom he had the honor of working closely.

Expressing gratitude towards party workers and swayamsevaks, Advani credited them as a significant source of strength and sustenance in his life. He fondly remembered his journey within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and highlighted his dedication to the values instilled during those formative years.

Lal Krishna Advani, a co-founder of the BJP and a distinguished member of the RSS, served as the longest-serving Minister of Home Affairs and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He was also the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP during the 2009 general election.