The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended invitations to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Alok Kumar, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, confirmed the invitation, stating, "Invited Lal Krishna Advani ji and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji, the pioneer of the Ram Mandir movement, to attend the Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Both the seniors said that they will make every effort to come."

This announcement comes just a day after the Ram Temple Trust expressed doubts about the participation of LK Advani (96) and Murli Manohar Joshi (89) in the ceremony due to concerns about their health and age.

"Both are elders of the family, and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," stated Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust.

Despite the health concerns, the veterans seem determined to be part of the historic event. Alok Kumar emphasized their commitment, revealing, "Both the seniors said that they will make every effort to come."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the newly built temple on January 22.