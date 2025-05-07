As the Pakistan Army continued arbitrary firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered that citizens residing near the region be evacuated. The move comes as firing resulted in killing of 10 Indian civilians. 33 have been injured.

The development came hours after 'Operation Sindoor', India's retaliatory move in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, that claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists.

India Today, quoting sources, informed that Shah is in constant touch with Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the phone.

He directed civilians near the LoC to be shifted to safer locations in Bakars, stressing that their safety is India's priority.

According to defence sources, the Army responded swiftly to the cross-border firing, causing significant damage to multiple Pakistan Army posts in the Kupwara and Rajouri-Poonch sectors, with reports of heavy military casualties.

Intense artillery crossfire has been ongoing in both sectors, the sources added.

Earlier today, Shah said the 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

Shah's remarks came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strike was codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor'.

The home minister said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.