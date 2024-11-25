The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, November 25, shortly after the commencement of the first day of the 2024 Winter Session. Speaker Om Birla took the decision to adjourn the House to noon.

As Parliament's winter session began, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand a detailed discussion on the ongoing Adani issue. Kharge emphasized that the saga has the potential to damage India's international reputation and called for the government to address it promptly. "This is what the INDIA bloc parties are demanding today, as the hard-earned investments of millions of retail investors are at stake," Kharge said in his post.

Kharge further stated, "We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. What we need is healthy, market-driven competition in the private sector, which fosters equal opportunities, employment, and equitable wealth distribution, reflecting India's entrepreneurial spirit."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing media ahead of the session, took a swipe at the Opposition. He criticized those who had been rejected by the public in elections, accusing them of trying to disrupt the functioning of the House.

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