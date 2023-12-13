Lok Sabha was adjourned until 4 PM on Wednesday due to protests from opposition members concerning a security breach in the House.

Speaker Om Birla confirmed the adjournment and announced a meeting with all parties at 4 PM to discuss the issue.

Earlier in the day, there was chaos in the Lok Sabha when two individuals jumped into the chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas from canisters, causing panic among the MPs.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised questions about the security arrangements, alleging that the two individuals had gained entry using passes of BJP MPs.