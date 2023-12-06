Several Congress MPs walked out of Parliament during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Shah held the former Prime Minister responsible for the issue of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The problem of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir occurred because of Pandit Nehru. Otherwise, that part would have belonged to Kashmir. Nehruji was responsible for POK," Shah said.

“Nehru ji said it was his mistake. It was not a mistake. It was a blunder to lose so much land of this country," Shah added.

Reacting to Opposition MPs walking out, Shah said, "They are so upset over the word blunder. If I had d said 'Himalayan', they would have resigned and left."

According to the Home Minister, Jammu and Kashmir suffered due to two "blunders"by Nehru - announcing a ceasefire and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

"If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today... The second is to take our internal issue to the UN," the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Shah also said "PoK is ours", as he said that 24 seats were reserved there.

"Earlier, there were 37 seats in Jammu, now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in PoK, 24 seats have been reserved since PoK is ours," Shah said.

His remarks came during a discussion on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023.