Tragedy struck at booth no. 203 of Jagigram Jagaran Pathshala in Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal, as a BSF jawan passed away while on voting duty today. The jawan, who was stationed at the polling booth, suddenly became senseless, prompting immediate action. He was swiftly transported to Rampurhat Medical College, where medical professionals unfortunately declared him deceased.

Doctors initially speculated that the jawan may have succumbed to a heart attack. The sudden and unexpected loss of the BSF jawan has cast a pall over the polling station and raised concerns about the health and well-being of those tasked with election duties.

Further details surrounding the incident, including the identity of the deceased jawan and any underlying health conditions, are yet to be disclosed. The Election Commission and local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the jawan's untimely demise.