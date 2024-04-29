Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani formally entered the electoral fray by filing her nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on April 29. Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other prominent leaders, Irani led a spirited road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj prior to submitting her nomination.

However, the enthusiasm of the road show was curtailed about 200 meters before reaching the collectorate, following orders from the district magistrate. Despite this interruption, the event witnessed the presence of Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband, Zubin Irani.

Irani's decision to contest from Amethi holds significance as she had clinched victory in the 2019 elections, defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in what was traditionally considered the Gandhi family stronghold.

While the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat, local party members speculate that Rahul Gandhi might contest from Amethi once again. The upcoming elections in Amethi are scheduled to take place during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

The filing of Irani's nomination signals the beginning of what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle in Amethi, a constituency with a rich political history.