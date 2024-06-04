Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut is leading in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to data from the Election Commission. As of 1:40 PM Ranaut had secured a substantial lead with 5,00,714 votes, surpassing her main rival, Congress leader and state minister Vikramaditya Singh who has garnered 4,25,568 votes. This marks Ranaut's first foray into contesting a Lok Sabha election.

Mandi, one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, consists of 17 Assembly segments. Historically a Congress stronghold, the constituency shifted to BJP control in the 2019 general election when Ram Swaroop Sharma won with 68.75 per cent of the votes.

Polling for the Mandi seat was conducted on June 1, during the seventh and final phase of the election. The counting of votes is currently underway across the country. As of 9:20 AM, early trends indicated that the ruling BJP was leading in 168 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 65 seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw polling across 542 parliamentary constituencies in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The Lok Sabha comprises 543 seats, with a party or coalition needing at least 272 seats to form the government.