While the rest of India must wait till June 4 for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, BJP has gained its first victory in Surat, Gujarat.

The party's candidate, Mukesh Dalal, won the seat unopposed. This development follows the rejection of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination papers by the returning officer due to 'discrepancies' in the signatures of the proposers.



Also Read: CAA may potentially violate India’s Constitution, claims US Congress report

Surat District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector Saurabh Parghi stated that these discrepancies were found during the verification of signatures in the documents of the three proposers and those in support of Kumbhani's nomination.



This is a developing story.