Google joined in to mark the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a symbolic gesture, as India enters into the second phase of its monumental democratic exercise.

Google launched a Doodle on its homepage depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink on April 26. It replaced its iconic logo with a symbol associated with the democratic process of the Indian elections.

By clicking on the Doodle, users can directly search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.

The second phase of polling in India commenced today across 88 constituencies spread in 13 states and Union Territories for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections.

The citizens were encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who took to their social media to encourage people to participate in record numbers.

