According to Election Commission statistics, radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh led Congress contender Kulbir Singh Zira by 63,680 votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat. Singh ran the race as an independent.

Amritpal, the leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, is currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

The counting of votes for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 a.m., under stringent security precautions.