Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh leads by over 60000 votes in Punjab
Amritpal Singh, a jailed Khalistani separatist and leader of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, is leading by over 60,000 votes in the Punjab Lok Sabha elections. He is currently imprisoned under the National Security Act.
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Jailed Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Leads by 60,000+ Votes
According to Election Commission statistics, radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh led Congress contender Kulbir Singh Zira by 63,680 votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat. Singh ran the race as an independent.
Amritpal, the leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, is currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.
The counting of votes for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 a.m., under stringent security precautions.
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