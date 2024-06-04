The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading in nine out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, according to election officials on Tuesday (May 4).

The opposition Congress is leading in four constituencies, and an independent candidate is ahead in one.

The BJP is ahead in seven constituencies. Notable among the BJP candidates leading are Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur, and sitting MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur. Additionally, Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia in Darrang-Udalguri, and Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar (SC).

NDA partners AGP and UPPL have also taken initial leads in their respective constituencies. AGP's MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury is leading in Barpeta, while UPPL's Jayanta Basumatary is ahead in Kokrajhar.

These early trends suggest a strong showing for the BJP and its allies in Assam, reinforcing their influence in the region. The opposition Congress, while trailing in the overall count, has secured leads in four constituencies, reflecting some level of support despite the dominance of the ruling coalition. An independent candidate leading in one constituency adds an element of unpredictability to the final results.