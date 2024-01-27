The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the saffron party, Baijayant Panda will be the new in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Vinod Tawde was appointed as election in-charge of Bihar.

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been actively preparing its strategy and appointing key leaders to oversee the election campaigns in various states.

For the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the party has made significant appointments to ensure a strong presence and possibly secure victories in the upcoming polls.

BJP has appointed Assam minister Ashok Singhal as the LS poll in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh and for Sikkim, Dilip Jaiswal.

As the BJP continues to appoint in-charges for the Lok Sabha polls in Arunachal and Sikkim, it is clear that the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a robust campaign and electoral success in these strategically important northeastern states.