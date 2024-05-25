Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he cast his vote against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment.

After casting his vote, the Delhi chief minister told reporters that he exercised his right alongside his father, wife and children.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Kejriwal wrote, “I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is out on interim bail in the liquor policy case also appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right.

He appealed voters to come out and vote despite the heat. He said, “I want to appeal to all the voters that even though it is very hot, do not sit at home. Please come out and cast your vote.”

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha had said Kejriwal would vote for the Congress candidate, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would vote for the AAP candidate.

Delhi recorded 21.69 per cent. A voter turnout of 25.76 per cent was recorded in the 58 constituencies across the nation till 11 am.