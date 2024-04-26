In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the second phase witnessed a significant disparity in voter turnout across different states and union territories. Maharashtra reported the lowest polling percentage at 18.83 per cent, while Tripura recorded the highest with 36.42 per cent by 11 am.

Various states and union territories participated in the voting process, including Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Key contests are unfolding in this phase, with prominent candidates such as Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini, and Shashi Tharoor vying for victory.

All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, and 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are up for grabs in this phase. Additionally, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, and 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal are being contested. Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir have 1 seat each in the fray.

Initially, 89 constituencies were slated for polling in this phase. However, the Election Commission announced the cancellation of voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul constituency due to the unfortunate demise of a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases until June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.

As of 11 am, the state and union territory-wise voter turnout trends are as follows:

• Assam: 27.43 per cent

• Bihar: 21.68 per cent

• Chhattisgarh: 35.47 per cent

• Jammu and Kashmir: 26.61 per cent

• Karnataka: 22.34 per cent

• Kerala: 25.61 per cent

• Madhya Pradesh: 28.15 per cent

• Maharashtra: 18.83 per cent

• Manipur: 33.22 per cent

• Rajasthan: 26.84 per cent

• Tripura: 36.42 per cent

• Uttar Pradesh: 24.31 per cent

• West Bengal: 31.25 per cent

The Election Commission has deployed over 16 lakh polling officials across 1.67 lakh polling stations to facilitate voting for over 15.88 crore eligible voters. Among them, 8.08 crore are male, 7.8 crore are female, and 5,929 are third gender electors. Additionally, 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered, alongside 3.28 crore young voters aged between 20-29 years.