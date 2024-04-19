Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled his journey from being a booth karyakarta in Gujarat to a Member of Parliament as he filed his nomination on April 19 from Gandhinagar.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the seat was represented by BJP stalwarts like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP leader has represented Gandhinagar as an MLA and then as an MP for 30 years.

When Shah filed his candidature papers to the Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital at precisely 12:39 p.m., known as "Vijay Muhurat," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was beside him.

Speaking to the media following his candidature file, Shah stated that in the previous five years, Gandhinagar has been approved for development projects totaling Rs 22,000 crore.

"I take great delight in the fact that LK Advani, Atal ji, and Narendra Modi himself have all represented this seat as voters. I have served as this seat's MLA and MP for thirty years. I have received so much love from the people in this area," he remarked.

Brought up in a village in Gujarat's Maansa, Amit Shah has been credited for turning the BJP into an election-winning machine.