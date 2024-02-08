The current budget session of the Lok Sabha has been extended to Saturday, February 10, 2024, to allow for the completion of essential Government Business.

The extension was announced by the Chairman and agreed upon by the House, as per a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. There will be no Question Hour on the extended day.

The session, which is the last before the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year, originally commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and was initially set to conclude on February 9.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has also extended the session for one day. This decision arrives amidst speculations of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government presenting a 'white paper' on the economy during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

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