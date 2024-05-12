The fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, comprising seven phases in total, is scheduled for May 13, featuring 96 parliamentary constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory.

Nominations for Phase 4 closed on April 25, and the polling will encompass all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Additionally, assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are set to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will witness polling in a single phase. Notable contests include incumbents seeking re-election and prominent leaders entering the fray across various constituencies.

Telangana: All 17 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs, along with a by-poll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat.

Uttar Pradesh: Thirteen seats out of the total 80 will be contested in this phase, including key battles such as those in Kannauj, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, and others.

Maharashtra: Eleven constituencies, covering a range of areas including Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, and Ahmednagar, will vote in this phase, marking the completion of voting for all 48 seats in the state.

West Bengal: Eight out of the total 42 seats will be contested, with constituencies like Asansol, Bardhaman Durgapur, and Krishnanagar in focus.

Madhya Pradesh: Eight Lok Sabha seats, including Indore, Ratlam, and Khargone, will go to polls, concluding the voting process for all 29 constituencies in the state.

Bihar: Five parliamentary constituencies, including Munger, Begusarai, and Samastipur, will witness polling in this phase.

Jharkhand: Four Lok Sabha seats, covering Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, and Palamu, are set for voting.

Odisha: Four constituencies, including Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Berhampur, will participate in this phase.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will see a contest between candidates from various parties, marking the first parliamentary polls in the region since the abrogation of Article 370.

The fourth phase holds significance as it covers a diverse range of states and constituencies, reflecting the democratic process underway across the country.