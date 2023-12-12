In a historic move, the Lok Sabha on December 12 passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, cementing the government's commitment to usher in a "new and developed Kashmir." The House was adjourned till tomorrow after the successful passage of the crucial legislation.

This follows the approval of two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. Home Minister Amit Shah, assuring the nation, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a transformed Kashmir, free from terrorism, has begun to take shape.

The two bills, namely the JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill, were cleared by Lok Sabha last week. Among their key provisions, the bills propose the nomination of two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representative from the displaced persons in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly. Additionally, the bills aim to provide reservations to specific communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his address to the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that these legislative measures would bring justice to those who have been deprived of their rights for the past 75 years. He highlighted that providing reservations to displaced persons would ensure their representation in the legislature, giving them a voice in the decision-making process.

Minister Shah also took the opportunity to address historical grievances, alleging that Jammu and Kashmir had suffered due to the "mistakes" of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He listed decisions such as the "untimely" ceasefire and the internationalization of the Kashmir issue at the United Nations as contributing factors.

In response to the Home Minister's remarks, the opposition, led by the Congress, walked out of the House midway during the reply.