BJP's sitting MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi, were omitted from the party's initial candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has decided to replace four out of five sitting MPs in Delhi, as revealed in first list which as announced today. Out of the seven seats, the BJP announced candidates for five seats.

Notably, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, will be entering the electoral fray for the first time, contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat will be contesting from West Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi.