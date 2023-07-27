The Lok Sabha proceedings commenced on a stormy note on July 27 as the Opposition MPs demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur issue. In a mark of protest, MPs from the Opposition's INDIA bloc wore black clothes to Parliament.

Within minutes of the day's proceedings, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. amidst loud sloganeering. However, the Rajya Sabha continued its proceedings despite Opposition protests.

On July 26, the Opposition had brought a no-confidence motion against the central government in Lok Sabha after days of logjam and unsuccessful demands for a statement on Manipur violence from PM Narendra Modi. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition is now seeking an immediate debate on the motion in Lok Sabha.

During the previous session, the Lower House passed the contentious Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, following a quick discussion lasting around thirty minutes. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 through a voice vote after the Opposition walked out of the House.