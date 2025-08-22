Lok Sabha proceedings now accessible in Nepali, covers all 22 scheduled languages

The Lok Sabha has announced that its debates and discussions can now be accessed in Nepali, alongside Bengali and other recognised languages.

This initiative ensures that members and citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds can follow the workings of the lower house more easily.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed the move, saying, “Honourable Members, I am extremely pleased to inform you that we are now providing interpretation in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in the House.”

Previously, interpretation was available in Hindi, English, and eighteen other languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With the recent inclusion of Kashmiri, Konkani, and Santali, simultaneous interpretation now covers all 22 Constitution-recognised languages.



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Speaker Birla highlighted the uniqueness of the Indian Parliament in offering such extensive linguistic access. “India’s Parliament is the only one in the world where we offer simultaneous interpretation in twenty-two languages. This is unparalleled anywhere else. We should feel proud of the Constitution of India, our country, and our democracy,” he said.

He also urged members to cooperate in running the House efficiently, emphasising India’s status as the largest democracy in the world.