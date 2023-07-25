The parliamentary proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid uproar caused by Opposition members over the Manipur issue. The Opposition has been steadfastly demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the violence-hit state.

The logjam in Parliament persisted for a fourth consecutive day, prompting Opposition parties to decide on bringing a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, Opposition leaders gathered at the chambers of LoP (Leader of Opposition) Mallikarjun Kharge. This meeting took place in the backdrop of at least 11 MPs serving suspension of business notices on Tuesday, requesting a discussion on the crisis in Manipur.

Meanwhile, in a show of protest against the suspension of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha on July 24, Opposition MPs continued their overnight sit-in at the Parliament complex on July 25. The sit-in not only sought to express discontent over Singh's suspension but also emphasized the demand for the Prime Minister's statement on the Manipur situation.

On July 24, amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur crisis, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar suspended Sanjay Singh for the entire duration of the Monsoon session, citing "repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair."

During today's session, AAP MP Raghav Chadha addressed the Rajya Sabha, requesting a voting division on Sanjay Singh's suspension. However, his plea was rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, who proceeded with the House's business despite the Opposition's disruption.