The Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh conducted an inspection of the preparations on June 4 to welcome members of the eighteen Lok Sabha.

The arrangements are being monitored on a daily basis.

The registration process of the newly elected members will be done through an online integrated software application to reduce the paper work and make the registration formalities of members seamless.

Members would not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches which would save a substantial amount of time.

The integrated software application not only captures bio profile data of the MP but also includes solution for issuance of Parliament Identity Card based on Facial and Biometric Capturing and solution for issuance of CGHS card to Members and Spouses.

All formalities relating to the registration, nominations, transit accommodation and a host of other matters have been proposed to be got completed with minimum movement of members to minimise complications arising out of the multi-desks approach of the past.

The Secretariat has made arrangements from 2 pm on June 24 and the process will remain operational from 10 am to 8 pm from June 5 to June 14, 2024 including on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier, the registration of newly elected members used to take place in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan). This time, the Secretariat has made such arrangements in the Parliament House Annexe.

As many as 20 digital registration counters with as many computers, 10 each in Banquet Hall and Private Dining Room (PDR), have been set up in the Parliament House Annexe for end-to-end registration process.

There are separate counters for clicking photographs and for facial recognition. Additionally, arrangements have also been made for simultaneous opening of SBI bank account, issuing of permanent Identity Card, Central Government Health Scheme Card to the newly elected Members on the spot.

Each member will be provided with a set of publications relating to the Constitution of India, rules, directions and some other useful publications in hard copies. A few other publications will be provided to Members in soft version.

A waiting area has been provided for family members and guests of the MPs at the Banquet Hall in the Extension to Parliament House Annexe. In case of more guests arriving, the spillover will be seated in a nearby committee rooms.

70 officers/officials have been trained to man the registration counter in shifts. The Liaison Officers (Los) have also been imparted training to make data entry through the Tabs while the MPs are waiting in the designated waiting area.

Videos on Foundation stone laying ceremony are ready while a team has been assigned the task to keep close tab on Election Commission website on the day of declaration of results and to enter the contact details of successful candidates in near real time. The team using a software application would be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new MP or re-elected MP.

An endeavor has been made to deploy LOs from the same region/language to facilitate members and ensure faster communication. The LOs have been briefed to reach out to the members, specifically newly elected ones to sensitise them to bring specific set of documents. Members will also be requested to forward the certain information either through email at " email protected " or in hard copy to Los.

A software based computerised system for the allotment of Transit Accommodation to Members of the 18th Lok Sabha in the Western Court Annexe/Hostel or State/UT Bhawans/Guest Houses has been implemented and accommodation desks have been set up at Parliament House Complex to allot transit accommodation to the newly elected members.

The services of the accommodation desk will be available 24X7.

Guideposts have been set up at all three domestic terminals at IGI Airport and railway stations at Delhi, New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar (June 4 to June 9 - tentative) to receive elected Members of

18th Lok Sabha.

Transport facilities will also be available at airports and railway station(s) for ferrying members to Parliament House Complex or the guest houses as the case may be.

CGHS Medical Posts will function on 24X7 and in addition, ambulance services will also be available 24X7.