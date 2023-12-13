On December 13th, 2023, the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, experienced a significant security breach when two individuals jumped from the visitors' gallery into the chamber.

The incident caused MPs to leave the house and led to an immediate adjournment of the session.

One of the intruders was reported to have sprayed some kind of gas that caused eye irritation among those present.

The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, adding to the gravity of the situation. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed the press that the two persons were overpowered by members after they jumped into the chamber. Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Dastidar also noted that the individuals were shouting slogans while releasing the gas.



Also Read: Major security breach inside Parliament gallery, foul gas allegedly released by visitors

In response to such security breaches, experts suggest a series of actions including securing operations, mobilizing a breach response team, conducting comprehensive assessments, and stopping additional data loss. Preventative measures include regular updates to software and security patches, strong password policies, employee training on cybersecurity, and robust network security with firewalls and encryption technologies. Additionally, laws and regulations governing sensitive data handling can increase accountability and encourage reporting of suspected breaches.

This incident underscores the importance of effective breach disclosures and the need for organizations, including government bodies, to protect against cyberattacks and potential financial harm or loss of personal information.